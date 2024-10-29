Blink-182, returning Panic! at the Disco headlining When We Were Young 2025

Blink-182 and the returning Panic! at the Disco will headline the 2025 When We Were Young festival, taking place Oct. 18 in Las Vegas.

The news comes just over a year after Panic! frontman Brendon Urie announced that he was disbanding the "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" outfit after a final tour, which concluded in March 2023. Their When We Were Young set will feature a full album performance of their 2005 debut, A Fever You Can't Sweat Out, in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The bill also includes Weezer, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, All Time Low, The Used, The Gaslight Anthem, Bad Religion, Yellowcard, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, I Prevail, Beartooth, Simple Plan, Taking Back Sunday, Jack's Mannequin and Asking Alexandria.

A presale begins Friday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public that same day at 2 p.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.

