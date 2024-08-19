Blink-182 readying ﻿'Part 2'﻿ of '﻿ONE MORE TIME...' ﻿album

It looks like blink-182's comeback album ONE MORE TIME... is getting at least one more song.

Drummer Travis Barker shares in a social media post, "One More Time Part 2 turned in mixed and mastered for you guys."

The original ONE MORE TIME... was released in October 2023. Shortly thereafter, blink put out a deluxe version of the record featuring two bonus tracks.

ONE MORE TIME... marked the first blink album to feature the classic lineup of Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge in over 10 years. The trio just wrapped their summer North American tour on Aug. 15 in Toronto.

