Blink-182 readying ﻿'Part 2'﻿ of '﻿ONE MORE TIME...' ﻿album

Columbia Records

By Josh Johnson

It looks like blink-182's comeback album ONE MORE TIME... is getting at least one more song.

Drummer Travis Barker shares in a social media post, "One More Time Part 2 turned in mixed and mastered for you guys."

The original ONE MORE TIME... was released in October 2023. Shortly thereafter, blink put out a deluxe version of the record featuring two bonus tracks.

ONE MORE TIME... marked the first blink album to feature the classic lineup of Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge in over 10 years. The trio just wrapped their summer North American tour on Aug. 15 in Toronto.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!