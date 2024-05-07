blink-182 headlining 2024 Austin City Limits

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE ABC/Michael Desmond (MICHAEL DESMOND/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

blink-182 is headlining the 2024 Austin City Limits festival, taking place October 4-6 and October 11-13 in Austin, Texas.

The bill also includes Foster the People, The Marías, Cannons, Something Corporate, Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Beaches, Royel Otis, MisterWives and iDKHOW.

The other headliners are Dua Lipa, Tyler, the Creator, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 7, at noon CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ACLFestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!