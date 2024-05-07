blink-182 headlining 2024 Austin City Limits

blink-182 is headlining the 2024 Austin City Limits festival, taking place October 4-6 and October 11-13 in Austin, Texas.

The bill also includes Foster the People, The Marías, Cannons, Something Corporate, Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Beaches, Royel Otis, MisterWives and iDKHOW.

The other headliners are Dua Lipa, Tyler, the Creator, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 7, at noon CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ACLFestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.