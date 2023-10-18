blink-182 drops new ﻿'ONE MORE TIME...' ﻿song, "YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT"

ABC/Michael Desmond

By Josh Johnson

blink-182 has released one more ONE MORE TIME... song.

The track titled "YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT" seems to reflect Mark Hoppus' 2021 cancer battle with lyrics such as "One phone call wiped out a year" and "Stuck in life's waiting room." You can listen to "YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

The song follows the previously released ONE MORE TIME... cuts "EDGING," "FELL IN LOVE," "DANCE WITH ME," "MORE THAN YOU KNOW" and the title track.

ONE MORE TIME..., the first blink-182 album featuring the classic lineup of Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker in over 10 years, arrives Friday, October 20. Ahead of its arrival, blink updated the record's artwork, changing the previously plain white cover reading, "This is not our album cover" to a photo of the reunited band members.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

