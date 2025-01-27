Blink-182 announces LA fire relief show

Blink-182 has announced a one-off show supporting Los Angeles fire relief efforts.

The concert takes place Feb. 13 at LA's Hollywood Palladium. Proceeds will benefit the Pasadena Humane Society, California Fire Department, LAFD Foundation and ARC Firefighter Fund.

The bill will also include Alkaline Trio, whose frontman, Matt Skiba, played in blink during Tom DeLonge's absence from the band.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 3 p.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, the big FireAid relief concert will be held Thursday across two LA-area venues: the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum. The lineup includes Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers and No Doubt.

