Blink-182 announces deluxe 25th anniversary edition of ﻿'Take Off Your Pants and Jacket'

Blink-182 has announced a deluxe edition of their 2001 album Take Off Your Pants and Jacket in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The expanded set will drop Friday, exactly 25 years after the original record was first released on June 12, 2001. It includes six bonus tracks, or, as blink writes in a Facebook post, "boner tracks," showing that the band members' sense of humor hasn't changed much in the last 25 years.

As previously reported, blink started teasing something related to the 25th anniversary of Take Off Your Pants and Jacket earlier in the week and even resurrected the band's old Myspace page.

The original Take Off Your Pants and Jacket marked the fourth blink-182 album and was the follow-up to their massive 1999 breakout effort, Enema of the State. It spawned singles in "First Date," "The Rock Show" and "Stay Together for the Kids," and became the first blink album to hit #1 on the Billboard 200.

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