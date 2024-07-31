BlackTooth Beverages liquor brand launched in honor of "Dimebag" Darrell

Courtesy of Blacktooth Beverages

By Josh Johnson

Rita Haney, longtime partner of "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, has started a new liquor brand in honor of the late Pantera guitarist.

BlackTooth Beverages launches with four drinks: BlackTooth American Rye Whiskey, BlackTooth Blended and BlackTooth Grin, Leaded and Unleaded.

"Darrell always wanted his own whiskey, we talked about it a lot together," Haney says. "I have handwritten notes and lists, with his ideas and drawings, BlackTooth was always part of those goals he wanted to reach."

"Dime was always about unity, whether it be brought around through music or good cocktails," she continues. "I think this whiskey represents his essence very well…That 'Getcha Pull' attitude…enjoy life and have as much of a good time as can be had. You can't go wrong with that outlook, and a good cocktail to go along with it!"

For more info, visit BlackToothBeverages.com.

