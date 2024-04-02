Black Veil Brides announce virtual blood drive supporting American Red Cross

Black Veil Brides are encouraging fans to donate blood in conjunction with the band's upcoming Bleeders tour.

The band has announced a virtual blood drive in support of the American Red Cross. Fans who participate and show proof of donation during the Bleeders shows will receive an exclusive merch package including a signed poster, as well as a pin and a patch.

"As Bleeders, it's our mission to effect positive change," BVB says. "Help us help others in this time of need."

For more info, visit SleevesUp.RedCrossBlood.org.

The Bleeders tour launches April 25 in San Francisco. Black Veil Brides will premiere a new single called "Bleeders" on April 26.

