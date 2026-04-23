Black Veil Brides unveil new ﻿'VINDICATE'﻿ track, 'Revenger'

Black Veil Brides have premiered a new song called "Revenger," a track off the band's upcoming album, VINDICATE.

"Revenger" features guest vocals from Robb Flynn of Machine Head.

"I have always been interested in the sort of ethical dilemma that we have culturally of cheering for justice," says BVB frontman Andy Biersack in a statement. "I thought it would be an interesting exercise to write lyrics from the perspective of someone who is trying to seek out the ultimate form of justice."

Biersack continues, "Because I was writing from someone else's voice, this felt like the kind of song that would be best served by having someone else's voice on the song. So, we brought in Robb Flynn of Machine Head."

VINDICATE, the seventh Black Veil Brides album, is due out May 8. It also includes the previously released songs "Certainty," "Bleeders," "Hallelujah" and the title track.

Black Veil Brides will launch a U.S. tour Saturday in Riverside, California.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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