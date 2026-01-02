Black Veil Brides tease new single, 'Certainty'

Andy Biersack of Black Veil Brides performs onstage during day 1 of Warped Tour at Shoreline Waterfront on July 26, 2025 in Long Beach, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

We can say with "Certainty" that Black Veil Brides are releasing new music in 2026.

That's the name of an upcoming single from Andy Biersack and company, set to premiere on Jan. 8. You can check out a teaser video, which cuts between a closeup of a goat and shots of Biersack digging a large hole, via BVB's Facebook.

"Certainty" follows the 2025 BVB single "Hallelujah." The band's most recent album is 2021's The Phantom Tomorrow.

Black Veil Brides' other 2026 plans so far include performances at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

