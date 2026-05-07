Black Veil Brides share new ﻿'VINDICATE﻿' track, 'Cut'

Black Veil Brides have premiered a new song called "Cut," a track off the band's upcoming album, VINDICATE.

"Cut" features Lilith Czar, who's married to BVB frontman Andy Biersack. Both are featured in the song's accompanying video, which is described as a "live-action retelling" of the movie Corpse Bride.

"'Cut' is a song that for me, is one of those songs in your catalog that feels like you were able to achieve exactly what you wanted to achieve when making it," Biersack says in a statement. "I feel like Lillith's voice and presence on this song is absolutely perfect."

He continues, "On the lyrical side, just knowing how much the concepts resonate with both me and Lilith makes it all the more special and then to get to shoot this incredible video together it just feels like a career highlight all around. It's one of my favorite songs we've ever done."

The "Cut" video is now streaming on YouTube.

VINDICATE, the seventh Black Veil album and the follow-up to 2021's The Phantom Tomorrow, drops Friday. It also includes the previously released songs "Certainty," "Bleeders," "Hallelujah," "Revenger" and the title track.

Black Veil Brides are currently on a U.S. tour.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.