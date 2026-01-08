Black Veil Brides premiere new single, 'Certainty'

Black Veil Brides have premiered a new single called "Certainty."

The track is set to appear on the band's upcoming seventh studio album, the follow-up to 2021's The Phantom Tomorrow.

"The concept of 'Certainty' is central to this record and appears throughout the album," says frontman Andy Biersack. "The song was inspired by the film Conclave, particularly its reflections on religious certainty and how rigid belief systems can become prisons of our own making."

"When certainty hardens, curiosity, growth, and the willingness to change become impossible," Biersack continues. "Much of today's political and social discourse exists inside these echo chambers of absolute belief, and that tension drives the narrative of this record."

You can watch the "Certainty" video on YouTube.

"Certainty" follows BVB's 2025 single, "Hallelujah." The band also put out an EP, Bleeders, in 2024.

