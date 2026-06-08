Black Veil Brides drummer Christian Coma drops off European tour

Christian "CC" Coma of Black Veil Brides performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on July 03, 2025 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Black Veil Brides drummer Christian "CC" Coma has dropped off the band's ongoing European tour.

"Due to an unfortunate personal and private matter, our brother [Coma] will not be on stage with us for the remainder of the 2026 European tour," BVB writes in a Facebook post.

Drummer Wade Murff, who currently plays in Godsmack, will fill in for Coma during his absence.

Coma is expected to rejoin Black Veil for the upcoming summer leg of their U.S. tour, kicking off in August.

Black Veil Brides put out their latest album, VINDICATE, in May.

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