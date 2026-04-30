Black Veil Brides announce virtual '﻿VINDICATE﻿' album release event

Black Veil Brides have announced a virtual event celebrating the arrival of their upcoming album, VINDICATE.

The event will stream via Veeps on May 6 at 9 p.m. PT ahead of the official VINDICATE release on May 8. It will include a full-album playback, as well as a behind-the-scenes documentary.

"Join [frontman Andy Biersack] as he breaks down the story behind the album, its creation, and what it means for the band’s next chapter," BVB writes in a Facebook post. "Experience every track alongside its full official video. Start to finish. No skips. No interruptions."

"This isn't a preview," the post adds. "It's early access to the entire unreleased album and all of the music videos."

You can also catch Black Veil Brides on their current U.S. tour, which continues Thursday in Salt Lake City.

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