Black Veil Brides announce spring US tour

Black Veil Brides have announced a spring U.S. tour.

The headlining trek launches April 25 in Riverside, California, and wraps up May 30 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Presales begin Tuesday at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BlackVeilBrides.net.

Black Veil Brides released a new song called "Certainty" earlier in January. It follows the band's 2025 single, "Hallelujah."

The most recent BVB album is 2021's The Phantom Tomorrow.

