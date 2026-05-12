Black Veil Brides announce fall leg of VINDICATOUR US tour

Black Veil Brides have announced a fall leg of the VINDICATOUR, the U.S. tour in support of the band's new album, VINDICATE.

The newly added dates run from Aug. 27 in Phoenix to Sept. 27 in Montclair, New Jersey. Presales begin Tuesday at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BlackVeilBrides.net.

You can also catch Black Veil Brides on the current spring leg of the VINDICATOUR, which runs through the end of May.

The album VINDICATE is out now.

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