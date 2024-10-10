Black Stone Cherry releases new version of "Out of Pocket" featuring KsE's Jesse Leach

Black Stone Cherry has released a new version of their song "Out of Pocket" featuring additional vocals from Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach.

"We could not be more excited to have done [this] collaboration with Jesse and hope y'all love it as much as we do!" Black Stone Cherry says.

You can listen to the updated "Out of Pocket" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

The original "Out of Pocket" appears on Black Stone Cherry's latest album, 2023's Screamin' at the Sky.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.