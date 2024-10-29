Black Stone Cherry covers The Cult alongside Skillet's John Cooper & Ayron Jones

By Josh Johnson

Black Stone Cherry has released a cover of The Cult's song "American Horse."

The recording also features Skillet frontman John Cooper and "Take Me Away" rocker Ayron Jones. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

"American Horse" marks BSC's second collaboration of the month, following their new version of "Out of Pocket" featuring Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach. The band's most recent album is 2023's Screamin' at the Sky.

In other Black Stone Cherry news, the group was inducted into their home state of Kentucky's Music Hall of Fame during a ceremony held on Saturday.

"To be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum with so many other incredible artists and industry leaders is something we never saw coming, but are INCREDIBLY honored by," BSC says. "We love our state of Kentucky and we love flying the flag as high as we can for KY music."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

