Black Stone Cherry releases 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' cover with Theory's Tyler Connolly

Won't you come see about Black Stone Cherry covering "Don't You (Forget About Me)?"

The Kentucky rockers have released their version of the '80s classic, which Simple Minds originally recorded for the film The Breakfast Club. The cover also features Theory of a Deadman frontman Tyler Connolly.

"We've been excited for y'all to hear this one, so turn it up and let us know what you think!" Black Stone Cherry says in a Facebook post.

The cover will appear on the upcoming Black Stone Cherry EP Celebrate, due out March 6.

Black Stone Cherry's most recent album is 2023's Screamin' at the Sky.

