Black Stone Cherry premieres video for 'Deep' song off new ﻿'Celebrate'﻿ EP

Black Stone Cherry has premiered the video for "Deep," a track off the band's new EP, Celebrate.

The somber clip focuses on a family dealing with the loss of a child. If that's something you can handle, the video's now streaming on YouTube.

Celebrate is out now and also includes a cover of the Simple Minds '80s classic "Don't You (Forget About Me)," which features Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman.

"It feels so good to release this new music!" Black Stone Cherry says in a Facebook post. "It was a really fun and new process to put time and energy into a handful of songs at one time for an EP instead of a full length album. We can't wait for everyone to love them as much as we do! This collection of songs is chocked full of riffs, big drums and bass, but most importantly its transparency."

Black Stone Cherry will be touring with Shinedown starting in May.

