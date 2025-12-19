Black Stone Cherry launches new charity foundation, All I'm Dreamin' Of

Black Stone Cherry Performs At BP Pulse LIVE Birmingham Black Stone Cherry performs at BP Pulse Live on November 18, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns) (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Black Stone Cherry has launched a new charity endeavor with the All I'm Dreamin' Of Foundation.

Named after a song off the band's 2011 album, Between the Devil & the Deep Blue Sea, the All I'm Dreamin' Of Foundation "exists to empower and inspire local artists, musicians, and dreamers alike."

"Our mission is help fund and champion community arts and music programs, ensuring that creativity, expression, and opportunity remain accessible to all," Black Stone Cherry shares in a Facebook post.

Black Stone Cherry will be raising money for the All I'm Dreamin' Of Foundation through their hometown holiday shows taking place Friday and Saturday in Glasgow, Kentucky.

A new Black Stone Cherry EP called Celebrate will be released March 6.

