Black Stone Cherry announces Wild Cherry tour with Buckcherry

Black Stone Cherry performs at BP Pulse Live on November 18, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Black Stone Cherry and Buckcherry already share similar names, and soon they will be sharing the road.

The two bands have announced the Wild Cherry tour, launching in August. The bill will also include a non-cherry-named artist, Tyler Bryant.

Maybe the set will feature a collaborative cover of Warrant's "Cherry Pie."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BlackStoneCherry.com.

Black Stone Cherry put out a new EP, Celebrate, in March. The band's most recent album is 2023's Screamin' at the Sky.

The latest Buckcherry album is 2025's Roar Like Thunder.

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