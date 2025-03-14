Black Sabbath's '﻿Paranoid'﻿ reissued on Rhino Hi-Fi vinyl

Rhino
By Josh Johnson

Get ready to hear Ozzy Osbourne declare that he is Iron Man in high fidelity.

A new vinyl reissue of Black Sabbath's seminal album Paranoid has been released, featuring Rhino Hi-Fi audio and packaging. You can order the limited-edition LP now via Rhino.com.

The original Paranoid, Sabbath's sophomore album, was released in 1970. It's credited with helping to pioneer heavy metal with now-classic songs like "Iron Man," "War Pigs" and the title track.

You can rock Paranoid in Rhino Hi-Fi while looking forward to Sabbath's massive reunion/farewell concert, taking place July 5 in their hometown of Birmingham, England.

Meanwhile, Rhino has also released a Hi-Fi version of Alice Cooper's 1971 album Love It to Death, which features the song "I'm Eighteen."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

