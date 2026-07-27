Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi teases news for Wednesday

Ozzfest 2016 Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA) (Frazer Harrison)
By Josh Johnson

No, you're not being "Paranoid": Tony Iommi is indeed up to something.

The Black Sabbath guitarist has shared a video on his Facebook featuring closeup footage of him playing a riff. The clip is accompanied by Wednesday's date, July 29.

It would appear that the video is teasing news related to Iommi's solo project. In a message posted on New Year's Eve 2025, Iommi said that he'd be releasing a new solo album in 2026.

Stay tuned Wednesday to find out.

Iommi reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates -- Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward -- for the final time at the massive Back to the Beginning concert in July 2025. Ozzy died just over two weeks later.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos