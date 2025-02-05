Black Sabbath to reunite for one final show, joined by all-star lineup

After talking about it for ages, Black Sabbath has finally confirmed they'll be reuniting for one final show in their hometown of Birmingham, England.

Original members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward will headline the all-star show, titled Back to the Beginning: The Final Show, which will see them performing together for the first time in 20 years.

Scheduled for July 5 at Villa Park, the show will feature Ozzy playing a short solo set, followed by him joining Sabbath for what's described as his "final bow." There will also be performances by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God and Mastodon.

“It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning … time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Ozzy shares. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

In addition to those previously mentioned bands, the show will feature performances by a "supergroup of musicians," including Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, Korn's Jonathan Davis, former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, Mammoth WVH's Wolfgang Van Halen, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, Zakk Wylde, and more, with Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello both performing and serving as musical director.

“This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever,” said Morello.

Tickets for Back to the Beginning go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. GMT. Proceeds from the concert will be donated to several charities, including Cure Parkinsons, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice.

