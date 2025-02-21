Black Label Society introduces 'Lord Humungus' with new single

Black Label Society has premiered a new single called "Lord Humungus."

The track is out now, and is accompanied by a video featuring Zakk Wylde and company wearing hockey masks and sumo wrestling suits. You can watch that on YouTube.

"Lord Humungus" follows the 2024 BLS single "The Gallows." The band's most recent album is 2021's Doom Crew Inc.

Meanwhile, Wylde has been busy on the road stepping in for the late "Dimebag" Darrell in the reformed Pantera. The group is currently on tour in Europe and will be playing U.S. dates starting in April while opening for Metallica.

