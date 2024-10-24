Black Label Society joins lineup for 2025 Milwaukee Metal Fest

By Josh Johnson

Black Label Society has joined the lineup for the 2025 Milwaukee Metal Fest, taking place May 16-18 in the Wisconsin city.

Also on the bill are Down, Devin Townsend, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Exodus.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MilwaukeeMetalFestival.com.

The 2025 Milwaukee Metal Fest will mark the third iteration of the event after it was revived in 2023 by Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta. Prior to that, the festival had been dormant since the mid-2000s.

Black Label, meanwhile, released a new song called "The Gallows" in September. It follows their 2021 album, Doom Crew Inc.

