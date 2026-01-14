Black Label Society shares new ﻿'Engines of Demolition'﻿ track, 'Name in Blood'

Black Label Society has shared a new song called "Name in Blood," the opening track off the band's upcoming album, Engines of Demolition.

You can watch the "Name in Blood" video streaming now on YouTube. It's the fourth track to be released from Engines of Demolition, following "Broken and Blind," "The Gallows" and "Lord Humungus."

Engines of Demolition, the follow-up to 2021's Doom Crew Inc., is due out March 27. It also includes a track called "Ozzy's Song" in dedication to the late Ozzy Osbourne. Black Label frontman Zakk Wylde, of course, long played in Ozzy's solo band.

"Engines of Demolition is a sincere ride through the peaks and valleys of the last four years from start to finish, some of the highest highs and lowest lows and everything in between," Wylde says.

Black Label Society will launch a U.S. tour in February.

