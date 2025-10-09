Black Label Society is 'Broken and Blind' on latest single

"Broken and Blind" single artwork. (MNRK Heavy)
By Josh Johnson

Black Label Society has released a new song called "Broken and Blind."

You can watch Zakk Wylde and company rip through the track in its accompanying video, streaming on YouTube.

"Broken and Blind" follows the February single "Lord Humungus" and the 2024 track "The Gallows." The most recent Black Label Society album is 2021's Doom Crew Inc.

Along with releasing new BLS music, Wylde is preparing to hit the road with his Black Sabbath cover band, Zakk Sabbath. Their tour kicks off Oct. 30 in Rancho Mirage, California.

