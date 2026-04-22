Black Label Society announces US tour supporting ﻿'Engines of Demolition﻿' album

Black Label Society has announced a U.S. tour in support of the band's new album, Engines of Demolition.

The headlining trek launches Aug. 25 in Albany, New York, and concludes Oct. 2 in Bend, Oregon. The bill will also include BLS frontman Zakk Wylde's Black Sabbath cover band, Zakk Sabbath, as well as Dark Chapel.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BlackLabelSociety.com.

Engines of Demolition, the follow-up to 2021's Doom Crew Inc., was released in March. It includes a track called "Ozzy's Song," which pays tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne. Wylde, of course, played guitar in Ozzy's solo band.

You can also catch Black Label play a run of U.S. tour dates in May.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.