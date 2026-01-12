Black Label Society announces new album, ﻿'Engines of Demolition'

Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society performs onstage at Hollywood Palladium on July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Black Label Society has announced a new album called Engines of Demolition.

The 12th studio effort from the Zakk Wylde-led band, and their first since 2021's Doom Crew Inc., is due out March 27. It includes the previously released songs "The Gallows," "Broken and Blind" and "Lord Humungus."

Also on the track list is a cut called "Ozzy's Song." Wylde, of course, was the guitarist in Ozzy Osbourne's solo band and performed alongside the late Prince of Darkness during his final show at the 2025 Back to the Beginning concert.

Black Label Society will launch a U.S. tour in February.

Here's the Engines of Demolition track list:

"Name in Blood"

"Gatherer of Souls"

"The Hand of Tomorrows Grave"

"Better Days & Wiser Times"

"Broken and Blind"

"The Gallows"

"Above & Below"

"Back to Me"

"Lord Humungus"

"Pedal to the Floor"

"Broken Pieces"

"The Stranger"

"Ozzy's Song"

