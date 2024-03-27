The Black Keys releasing special-edition ﻿'Ohio Players'﻿ vinyl with Cleveland Guardians

Nonesuch/Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have teamed up with the Cleveland Guardians baseball team to release a special-edition vinyl of their upcoming album, Ohio Players.

The exclusive variant features the Guardians' blue and red colors, and will be available exclusively to those who purchase a special ticket package to the club's April 20 game against the visiting Oakland A's.

For more info, visit the Cleveland Guardians website.

Having formed in nearby Akron, Ohio, The Black Keys have long been associated with the Guardians. The duo soundtracked the video announcing the franchise's name change starting with the 2022 season, and drummer Patrick Carney threw out the ceremonial pitch in 2016.

Ohio Players will be released April 5. It includes the lead single "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

