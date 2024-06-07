The Black Keys parting ways with managers

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys will soon be under new management.

Billboard confirms that the "Lonely Boy" rockers have parted ways with their managers, Irving Azoff and Steve Moir. A rep for Azoff calls the split an "amicable parting."

News of the management shakeup comes just weeks after The Black Keys canceled their upcoming U.S. tour, which was set to hit arenas including New York City's Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. In a subsequent statement, the duo said they'd "decided to make some changes" to the tour in order to offer an "exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band."

"Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change," they added. "We're pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon."

The Black Keys released a new album, Ohio Players, in April. It includes the lead single "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

