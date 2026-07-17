The Black Keys, Creed postpone outdoor shows due to poor air quality

The Black Keys perform onstage during the 2024 March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park on April 07, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TNT Sports )

The Black Keys and Creed were forced to postpone their outdoor concerts Thursday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada.

The "Lonely Boy" outfit was set to headline a show at the Salt Shed in Chicago, while the "Higher" rockers were supposed to play the Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, Minnesota.

"Upon advisement from the city of Chicago and for the safety of our fans, we are postponing tonight's show due to the increasing wildfire smoke in the city," The Black Keys wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.

The Keys concert has been rescheduled to two nights at an indoor venue on Oct. 20 and 21. Previously purchased tickets will be honored.

The Creed show, meanwhile, will now take place Sept. 5 and will similarly honor previously purchased tickets.

A post to Creed's Facebook reads, "[The Creed members] were incredibly excited to perform for the sold-out crowd but given the environmental conditions and the challenges they create for the band, crew, venue, staff and attendees, the decision has been made to move the performance."

The bill for the Creed show also included Bush, who unfortunately will not be able to make the rescheduled date. Refund info will be available at the point of purchase.

"We appreciate everyone's understanding and look forward to making our way back to Shakopee as soon as possible," Bush says.

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