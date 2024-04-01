The Black Keys announce US tour dates

Eighth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/)

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, Ohio Players.

The arena outing kicks off September 17 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and concludes November 12 in Detroit. The Head and the Heart will also be on the bill for select dates.

Presales begin Tuesday, April 2, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheBlackKeys.com.

Ohio Players, the follow-up to 2022's Dropout Boogie, drops Friday. It includes the lead single "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!