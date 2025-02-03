The Black Keys announce details of reworked US tour

The Black Keys have finally announced the details of their reworked U.S tour.

As previously hinted at in a teaser video featuring a fake weather report, the trek is called the No Rain No Flowers tour and kicks off May 23 in Durant, Oklahoma.

The No Rain No Flowers tour comes after The Black Keys' planned 2024 U.S. arena tour was canceled. The "Lonely Boy" duo later shared that they were instead planning a run of shows that would be an "exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band."

Indeed, the dates on the No Rain No Flowers tour take place in relatively smaller venues in cities such as Boise, Idaho; Bend, Oregon; and Wilmington, North Carolina, before wrapping up June 14 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. It does still make stops in sizable, if not necessarily arena-sized, venues, including the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheBlackKeys.com.

In addition to the tour, you can look forward to a new Black Keys single, "The Night Before," dropping Friday, and a new album arriving later in 2025.

"After the tour was canceled, the consensus was, 'S*** happens, and you just have to move through it,'" says drummer Patrick Carney. "We were already on a creative streak, and the best thing we could do, rather than sit at home, was just go back in the studio. Get back to work. So, that's how the record started."

