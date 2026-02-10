The Black Keys announce tour behind upcoming ﻿'Peaches!' ﻿album

The Black Keys have announced a tour in support of their upcoming album, Peaches!

The U.S. dates span from April 24 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Oct. 11 in Portland, Maine. Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"Venues made for dancing. Cities we've been wanting to see for a long time," the "Lonely Boy" duo says.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheBlackKeys.com.

Peaches!, the follow-up to 2025's No Rain, No Flowers, drops May 1. Lead single "You Got to Lose" is out now.

