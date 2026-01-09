The Black Crowes announce new album, 'A Pound of Feathers'

The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson said in his holiday message to fans that there would be new music coming — turns out, it's a whole new album.

Chris and brother Rich Robinson just announced that The Black Crowes will release A Pound of Feathers on March 13, marking their10th studio album and their first since 2024's Happiness Bastards.

"We made this record in eight to ten days," Chris shares. "Bringing the high and inspiration from Happiness Bastards into this album, it was a natural progression. We experimented more, we wrote on instinct and how we were feeling in the moment. Rich brought a spontaneity to the record that I can't describe, but it's the best sh** he's ever done."

The Crowes are giving fans a preview of the album with not one, but two new singles. They've released the tracks "Profane Prophecy" and "Pharmacy Chronicles" to digital outlets.

“This album feels transformative to us,” Rich says. “Going back to our roots, we felt that spark in the studio and how we work together. Lighting a fire that hits harder, more jagged but is still true to our musical essence.”

Here is the track list for A Pound of Feathers:

"Profane Prophecy"

"Cruel Streak"

"Pharmacy Chronicles"

"Do The Parasite!"

"High And Lonesome"

"Queen of the B-Sides"

"It's Like That"

"Blood Red Regrets"

"You Call This A Good Time"

"Eros Blues"

"Doomsday Doggerel"

