Bilmuri teases new music with Bad Omens & ADtR singers

Bilmuri performs during 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Bilmuri has been in the studio working on new music, potentially with some high-profile guests.

The "More Than Hate" rocker has shared a photo on Instagram of himself standing alongside Noah Sebastian and Jeremy McKinnon, the respective frontmen of Bad Omens and A Day to Remember.

The post's caption reads, "SONGS: WRITTEN. ALBUM: KINDA HARD TBH."

Bilmuri is the stage name of former Attack! Attack! guitarist Johnny Franck. His most recent album is 2024's AMERICAN MOTOR SPORTS.

The most recent Bilmuri release is the single "More Than Hate," which is currently charting on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.