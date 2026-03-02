Bilmuri teases collaboration with A Day to Remember

March 13 will certainly be a day to remember for Bilmuri.

That's when the "MORE THAN HATE" artist will drop a collaboration with A Day to Remember. The joint song is called "ALWAYS LET YOU DOWN" and will appear on Bilmuri's upcoming album, KINDA HARD.

You can presave the track now by commenting or sending Bilmuri a DM on Instagram.

Bilmuri previously teased in 2025 that he was in the studio with ADTR frontman Jeremy McKinnon, as well as Noah Sebastian of Bad Omens.

KINDA HARD is due out April 10. It includes the singles "MORE THAN HATE," "HARD2TELL" and "TWICE."

Bilmuri will launch a U.S. tour April 17 in Denver.

