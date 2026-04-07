Bilmuri shares new song 'WHERE TO FIND ME' featuring crowdsourced guitar solo

Bilmuri has premiered a new song called "WHERE TO FIND ME," a track off his upcoming album, KINDA HARD.

"WHERE TO FIND ME" features a guitar solo from Florestan Durand of the band Novelists, who submitted the part after Bilmuri put out an open call to play on the song.

"I could not come up with a sick a** riff, and so I just threw it up into the universe, and the guitar community came through f****** huge and sent about a million solos to me," Bilmuri says in an Instagram video. "I loved so many of them."

KINDA HARD is due out Friday. It also includes the single "MORE THAN HATE" and the A Day to Remember collaboration "ALWAYS LET YOU DOWN."

Bilmuri will launch a U.S. tour April 17 in Denver.

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