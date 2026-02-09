Bilmuri adds second leg to KINDA HARD tour

Bilmuri has added a second North American leg to his KINDA HARD tour in support of his upcoming album of the same name.

The newly announced shows span from Sept. 4 in Orlando, Florida, to Oct. 4 in San Francisco. Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Bilmuri.com.

The album KINDA HARD is due out April 10. It includes the songs "MORE THAN HATE," "HARD2TELL" and "TWICE."

