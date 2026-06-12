Billy Morrison shares title track off upcoming album, '﻿Hollow'

Billy Morrison has released a new song called "Hollow," the title track off the Billy Idol guitarist's upcoming album.

"The title track to my new album was inspired by the life that I led when I was homeless and addicted to heroin," Morrison says in a statement. "Begging for money on the streets and being the guy that people crossed the street from, I would watch people's faces as they walked towards me, gradually realizing they had to walk past me and being disgusted at how dirty I was, or that I was begging for change. That leaves an indelible mark on your soul and the song is about slowly crawling out of that hollow life."

The "Hollow" lyric video is now streaming on YouTube.

The album Hollow is due out Aug. 7. It also includes the single "Becoming," which features Godsmack's Sully Erna and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt.

Hollow also includes guest spots from Marilyn Manson, The Offspring's Dexter Holland, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Billy Idol's Steve Stevens and rappers Chuck D, B-Real and DMC.

Morrison's last album was 2024's The Morrison Project, which includes the Ozzy Osbourne collaboration "Crack Cocaine."

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