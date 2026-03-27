Billy Morrison releases new single 'Becoming' featuring Sully Erna & Nuno Bettencourt

Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison has released a new song song called "Becoming" featuring Godsmack's Sully Erna and Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt.

"I really enjoyed working with Billy and Nuno on this track," Erna says in a statement. "It's always a bit challenging when you have three creative people that work at such high levels of production to get to the finish line, but in the end the product always speaks for itself. And this song is strong! It's a perfect example of not settling for anything less."

The video for "Becoming" will premiere the week of April 6.

"Becoming" will appear on Morrison's upcoming album, Hollow, due out in August. The record will also include guest spots from Marilyn Manson, The Offspring's Dexter Holland, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Billy Idol's Steve Stevens and rappers Chuck D, B-Real and DMC.

Hollow follows Morrison's 2024 album, The Morrison Project, which includes the Ozzy Osbourne collaboration "Crack Cocaine."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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