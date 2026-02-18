Billy Corgan welcomes Jack Osbourne on latest episode of '﻿The Magnificent Others'

Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins performs after accepting the TEC Innovation Award during the 41st NAMM TEC Awards in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday, January 22, 2026. (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has released the latest episode of his podcast, The Magnificent Others, featuring Jack Osbourne, son of the late Ozzy Osbourne, as the guest.

"[Jack] joins Corgan for a wide-ranging conversation about his upbringing in the spotlight, the realities of fame, paranormal experiences, and forging his own path," a press release reads. "The two reflect on his father's legacy, the lasting impact of Black Sabbath, and the power of rock music. [Jack] also discusses what lies ahead, including an upcoming biopic about his father."

Corgan was among the performers at the 2025 Back to the Beginning concert, which marked the final performance of Black Sabbath's original lineup and Ozzy's last live show ever. Ozzy died just over two weeks after the concert.

Corgan previously interviewed Ozzy's widow, Sharon Osbourne, on The Magnificent Others. The next episode's guest will be Disturbed frontman David Draiman.

