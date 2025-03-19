Billy Corgan & Chloé Mendel welcome third baby

New York City Ballet 2024 Fall Fashion Gala Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images (Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image)
By Josh Johnson

Billy Corgan keeps on cherub rocking as he and his wife, Chloé Mendel, have welcomed their third child.

As the Smashing Pumpkins frontman tells People, Mendel gave birth to a baby girl named Juno on Tuesday.

"My wife, Chloé is doing well and recovering, and baby Juno is happy, healthy, and nursing with gusto," Corgan says. "We are so touched by all the kind wishes of support and love, and thank those who helped Chloé and baby have such a safe, and peaceful, home birth."

Corgan adds that Juno's older siblings, 9-year-old Augustus and 6-year-old Philomena, are thrilled and "can't wait till she's old enough to play."

In addition to celebrating the birth of a new baby, Corgan is celebrating 30 years since the birth of the Pumpkins' landmark 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness with a run of shows at Chicago's Lyric Opera House in November.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!