Billy Corgan announces A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness European tour

Billy Corgan performs with The Smashing Pumpkins in Milan, Italy, on July 30th, 2025 (Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Billy Corgan has announced a European tour dubbed A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness.

The trek, which launches September in London, will celebrate the 1995 Smashing Pumpkins album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, "on the grandest scale possible."

"Opera and rock both tell stories of heightened emotions," Corgan writes in a Facebook post. "I am excited for both fans of my music and traditional opera fans to hear some truly inspired work; for the balance here is to honor both traditions in a magisterial way."

The tour will also make stops in Antwerp, Belgium; Paris and Madrid. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SmashingPumpkins.com.

Melon Collie and the Infinite Sadness marked the third Pumpkins album and spawned the singles "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," "1979," "Tonight, Tonight" and "Zero." It's been certified Diamond by the RIAA, signifying 10 million units certified.

Corgan similarly celebrated Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness in 2025 with a run of shows at the Lyric Opera House in his hometown of Chicago.

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