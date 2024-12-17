Billie Joe Armstrong's Coverups side project schedules London concert

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has announced a live show with side project The Coverups.

The performance takes place Jan. 15 at the O2 Academy Islington in London. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

"Come see @the__coverups rock out and make mistakes!!!" Armstrong teases.

Other members of The Coverups include Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt and touring guitarist Jason White. As their name suggests, their sets consist of cover songs.

During their 2024 gigs, The Coverups were joined by guests including Courtney Love and former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony.

Armstrong was also busy in 2024 touring stadiums with Green Day in support of their new album, Saviors, and celebrating the respective 30th and 20th anniversaries of Dookie and American Idiot.

