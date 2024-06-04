Billie Joe Armstrong reviews Taylor Swift's France show: "Great voice. Great entertainer. Great songwriting."

'90s rock is entering its Taylor Swift era.

Following Billy Corgan's headline-making defense of the pop superstar — "Taylor Swift is one of the most gifted pop artists of all time," The Smashing Pumpkins frontman told The Irish Times — Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has shared his thoughts after seeing an Eras Tour stop in France.

Armstrong writes in an Instagram post, "Great production. Great voice. Great entertainer. Great songwriting. Crazy crowd."

"People even shared with me some friendship bracelets," he adds. "Thanks a million @taylorswift."

Exchanging friendship bracelets has become a staple of Eras Tour shows among Swifties. Armstrong received ones reading "sexy baby" and "a****** outlaw," references to the songs "Anti-Hero" and "Hits Different," respectively.

The European leg of the Eras Tour, which features support from Paramore, resumes Friday in Scotland. Green Day is currently touring Europe behind their new album, Saviors.

