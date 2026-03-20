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Biggest plays in Texas Rangers history

Major League Baseball history is built on moments — swings, pitches, and split-second plays that reshaped seasons and, in some cases, entire franchises. From walk-off home runs in winner-take-all games to clutch hits under October pressure, the biggest plays often came when the stakes were highest. Stacker identified the most impactful plays in Texas Rangers history using data from Stathead. Plays were ranked by their Championship Win Probability Added (cWPA), a metric that measures how much a single play changed a team's odds of winning the World Series.

#10. October 20, 2011 (WS Gm 2)

- Score: down 1-0 (9th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: STL

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to CF (Line Drive); I. Kinsler to 3B; E. Andrus to 2B (Advanced on throw) on E3

- cWPA: 8.17%

#9. October 24, 2011 (WS Gm 5)

- Score: down 2-1 (6th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: STL

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball)

- cWPA: 9.07%

#8. October 27, 2011 (WS Gm 6)

- Score: tied 3-3 (5th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: STL

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to LF (Line Drive); J. Hamilton Scores (Unearned run)

- cWPA: 9.15%

#7. October 24, 2011 (WS Gm 5)

- Score: tied 2-2 (8th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: STL

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to CF (Line Drive); M. Young Scores; N. Cruz Scores; D. Murphy to 3B

- cWPA: 9.21%

#6. October 28, 2011 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: ahead 1-0 (1st inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: STL

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to RF (Line Drive); J. Hamilton Scores

- cWPA: 9.33%

#5. October 27, 2011 (WS Gm 6)

- Score: tied 4-4 (7th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: STL

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to CF-RF)

- cWPA: 11.31%

#4. October 28, 2011 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 0-0 (1st inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: STL

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to RF (Ground Ball); E. Andrus Scores

- cWPA: 12.03%

#3. October 27, 2023 (WS Gm 1)

- Score: tied 5-5 (11th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: ARI

- Event: HR

- Play Description: *WALK-OFF*:Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep RF)

- cWPA: 13.12%

#2. October 27, 2023 (WS Gm 1)

- Score: down 5-3 (9th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: ARI

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep RF); L. Taveras Scores

- cWPA: 14.83%

#1. October 27, 2011 (WS Gm 6)

- Score: tied 7-7 (10th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: STL

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to CF-RF); E. Andrus Scores

- cWPA: 23.04%